Tropical dreams: hoteliers check into Fiji revival

On the back of record tourism arrivals, British hotel giant InterContinental Hotels Group is spearheading development in the Pacific island nation of Fiji, where its Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa is undergoing a transformation.

As Australian travellers flock back to Fiji, IHG Australasia and Pacific managing director Matt Tripolone, previously head of development for the hotelier, said he was looking to expand the company’s hotels in Fiji – from Nadi, out to the islands and to the capital, Suva. “There’s a lot of interest in Fiji, in new hotels, obviously demand is high,” Mr Tripolone said.

Visitor numbers to the Fiji Islands should hit one million from the past 12 months – 45 per cent of whom are Australian travellers. As such, Fiji’s older hotels are being updated and replaced with slick new management in place: think the French-run Sofitels, and American-managed chains such as Marriott, Hilton and Outrigger – which are busily stamping American culture on parts of Fiji’s tourism industry.

While Nadi’s Tanoa and Gateway hotels are still operating, the sleepy old Mocambo Hotel where Australian families flocked during the 1970s before embarking on a Fijian cruise to the outer islands is no longer. The old hotel has been refurbished and rebranded as a Novotel.

Sydney-based Captain Cook Cruises executive chair Allison Haworth West is also on a mission to open up Fiji’s 300 plus islands to holiday-makers.

Captain Cook Cruises is devising seafaring expeditions to transport guests from the old sugar capital of Lautoka all the way down through the Lau Group – a cluster of islands stretching almost halfway across the Pacific to Tonga.

Like many, Haworth West, who has been visiting the Fiji Isles for almost half a century, has watched as Fiji’s tourism industry has evolved.

“I am trying to make people aware that remote Fiji should be their bucket list destination – as most people aren’t even aware it exists,” says Haworth West, aboard the MS Caledonian Sky during her recent inaugural seven-night Southern Lau island expedition cruise.

“I’m trying to put Fiji on the map the way Tahiti and the Kimberley are cruise destinations.”

As for Mr Tripolone, of IHG, he is in discussions with new partners for new hotel projects.

“There’s been a lot of interest in Fiji and a lot of hospitality groups are extremely interested in how they can bring their brands and expand into the Fijian market,” Mr Tripolone said.

The present redevelopment of the Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa, near Nadi International Airport, will be completed by the third quarter of this year. It will add more than 100 extra rooms as well as an Italian restaurant, whiskey bar, beach club and a swim-up pool bar. All day dining is also being introduced and a whole bunch of two bedroom beachfront villas are being added. The owner is also bringing in more sand to augment the existing Nadi Bay beachfront.

“Originally it was a 220-room Pullman Hotel. The current owner purchased the distressed asset about 18 months ago,” Mr Tripolone said.

He said the Fijian American entrepreneur inherited a partially built hotel and was increasing the size of the hotel to 324 rooms with the addition of two wings. Completion is expected by the end of this year, with the project costing tens of millions of dollars.

“He is putting significant capital into the hotel – he is basically building a new hotel,” Mr Tripolone said.

In Fiji, IHG presently runs the Crowne Plaza and the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa. It also has the Holiday Inn in Suva, Grand Pacific in Suva and the Six Senses on Malolo Island.

“There’s an interest in new builds, but it’s quite expensive anywhere in the world. (But) with the right supply chain, and the right builder, you can still deliver the return on investment developers need to invest in the market and achieve great guest satisfaction.”

Mr Tripolone said the group would also look at managing assets in Fiji’s Islands, adding, however, “that islands are a bit more difficult.”

“We have Six Senses, and we would definitely bring our other brands to the islands,” he said.

IHG will start refurbishing the old colonial Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva, later this year – expecting the works to take about 12 months.

“There’s wonderful airlift into Fiji from Fiji Airways and a Canberra to Nadi direct service has just been announced,” Mr Tripolone said.

“Fiji Airways have bought new air planes and posted a record profit. Flights to Fiji are well ahead of 2019 and the Fijian economy is benefiting from that.”