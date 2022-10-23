Trio of former Melbourne student accommodation sites banking on a $20m+ auction

Three inner city Melbourne properties including a heritage-listed former bank are expected to fetch more $20m combined when they go under the hammer next month.

Singaporean investors Birch Ridge are selling the three-storey former Melbourne Savings Bank at 231 Victoria St, Abbotsford, along with 14-16 Anthony St, Melbourne, and 146-152 Victoria Pde, East Melbourne.

Yarra Council’s heritage scheme lists the ex-bank an “individually significant” building built in 1884-1885 and designed by architect George Wharton.

RELATED: Former Swisse boss Radek Sali puts Melbourne vineyard on the market

Australian energy giant Ampol Petroleum lists petrol station sites for sale

Abattoir once owned by Gina Rinehart for sale after sitting empty for years

The bank and the two other sites, known as the Trifecta portfolio, are for sale either individually or as the one parcel.

Colliers investment services head, Daniel Wolman, said the properties had previously been used for student accommodation.

The former bank includes offices, accommodation rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, a rear courtyard and off-street carparking for up to six vehicles, in a Commercial 1 Zone.

It is located at the corner of Victoria and Hoddle St where an estimated 30,000 vehicles pass by daily.

The East Melbourne property consists of three adjoining freehold buildings featuring 33 rooms, while the three-level Melbourne site has 27 single rooms.

The ex-bank last sold for $3.52m, while the Melbourne site last sold in 1999 for $827,500 and the East Melbourne address for $406,000 in 1997, according to CoreLogic.

Mr Wolman said Birch Ridge had decided to sell due to Australia’s borders reopening to overseas university students following 2020 and 2021’s Covid-19 restrictions, leading to increased demand for accommodation.

“Given the shortage of stock we’ve experienced this year, the weight of demand has built up for prime assets at attractive price points, based on inquiries and the interest for properties that sold in the city fringe within the same price bracket in September,” Mr Wolman said.

Colliers Melbourne city sales agent, Alexander Leggo, said he expected groups looking to

“add value through refurbishment or re-positioning” to show interest in the Trifecta portfolio.

“Aside from being unique high-exposure assets, we anticipate the city fringe properties will

particularly attract owner-occupiers as they support the trend of privately owned businesses’ desire to decentralise from the CBD to work closer to home,” Mr Leggo said.

The three properties will be sold at a Melbourne boardroom auction on November 11.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Moonee Valley: Trackside House offering luxe homes, stunning racecourse views

Former Footscray footballer Paul Dimattina’s iconic South Melbourne pub for sale

Rental crisis: Lower income households bear brunt of record low in properties for under $400 per week: PropTrack