Treasure trove: $500k property filled with ‘over 20,000’ vintage knick-knacks hits the market

The shop contains all manner of items, including a kitchen sink. Picture: realestate.com.au/buy

An affordable house that includes a cavernous warehouse has been listed for sale, giving buyers the chance to own much more than a typical home.

The three-bedroom house at 26 Thompson Street, Dunolly in central Victoria has been listed for sale with a price guide of $495,000 to $540,000, and offers buyers the opportunity to take custody of a local institution.

Attached to the property is a 306sqm warehouse that houses a second-hand store known as Dunolly Treasure Chest, a second-hand store filled with all manner of vintage items.

The listings suggest buyers could “continue the existing business or create [their] own dream enterprise”.

Selling agent Kate Ashton of Maryborough Ballarat Real Estate said the sale included the house and store, but the contents are “certainly available at a very, very attractive price,” which was negotiable with the owner.

“For the past 20 years at least it’s been a bric-a-brac store run by multiple owners,” she said.

“The current owner has been there for six years, but now it’s time to pass the baton on.”

Ms Ashton said the exact number of items in the store was unknown, but numbered “over 20,000, at a guess”.

“You can get everything there, even things you didn’t know you needed,” she said.

“There’s items of all vintages, from jewellery to artwork to kitchen utensils to furniture. I think there’s even a piano.”

“You can get a bike, and then a pot, and then an outfit for the weekend.”

“There’s even a wizard that can greet you at the front door.”

Ms Ashton said the property would potentially suit someone ready to take their collecting hobby to the next level.

“Bric-a-brac is quite a popular side hustle for a lot of people,” she said. “It could be expanded on if somebody wants to as well, there’s such a big yard out the back”

For those keen on buying the property without the thousands of ornaments and knick-knacks, the warehouse could potentially be used to house a car collection, Ms Ashton said.

“It used to be a garage many, many years ago, someone might want to park their cars there,” she said.

The 900sqm property sits on a corner block with three street frontages including Broadway, Dunolly’s main street.

The town is located about an hour’s drive north of Ballarat and two hours north east of Melbourne, and had a population of 899 at the last census.

“Dunolly is in the heart of the goldfields, very close to where the Welcome Stranger was found,” Ms Ashton said, referring to the 72kg gold nugget unearthed in 1869, which was the largest ever discovered.