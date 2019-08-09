Townsville’s iconic Rollingstone Ranch roped in at auction

The iconic Rollingstone Ranch has been snapped up.

An Iconic Townsville property dubbed “Rollingstone Ranch” has been snapped up after roping in interest at auction.

The 40.2ha block was a horse ranch in it’s hay day.

Only 2.5 kilometres from the beach, the property has direct access from the Bruce Highway and was sold with the original dwelling, three dongas and a large concreted apron.

Principal at Raine and Horne Townsville, Steve Leaumont, who sold the property said it attracted plenty of interest at auction.

“It used to be an iconic Townsville business — many years ago it was a riding school,” Leaumont said.

“We had a fantastic response and the vendor was very pleased with the selling price.

“The property passed in at auction and the sale was negotiated afterwards.”

Leaumont says the property has an invaluable opportunity running through it.

“When the sellers bought it, they purchased it as an investment because the PH level is really high in the natural spring water so there is a lot of opportunity to do things with it,” he says.

“It’s a blank canvas really and the buyers are looking into farming it.”

An advertisement when the property was on the market in the past, describes the ranch as having unlimited potential.

This article from the Townsville Bulletin originally appeared as “Iconic Rollingstone Ranch snapped up”.