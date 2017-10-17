Top five sold and leased commercial properties of the week

With prices ranging from $310,000 to almost $3 million, there was something for everyone among this week’s top five most viewed sold and leased commercial properties. From former Pizza Huts to prime development sites, check out this week’s top five sales and leases from across the country.

Top 5 SOLD commercial properties

While only a small bottle shop, it was this Liquorland Express outlet’s prime position in Manly, along one of Australia’s most popular retail and tourist strips, that endeared it to potential buyers. It was our number one most viewed

Sold for the first time in 60 years, this Kogarah house opposite St George Hospital attracted plenty of interest from developers, with local zoning now allowing for a building height of 21 metres.

Leased as a cafe within an industrial estate in suburban Ringwood in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, this property made one investor very happy, with its $310,000 sale price representing a yield of more than 5.4%.

In prime position adjacent to Sydney’s Hyde Park and just off Oxford St, this 49sqm commercial space leased as a hairdressing salon on a five-year agreement, fetched a tidy $16,367 per square metre when it sold last week.

Sold with vacant possession, this industrial property at Queanbeyan, south-east of Canberra, came with the whole box and dice, including a 3505sqm site, a warehouse/workshop, office, two cranes and truck access. It also offered vacant possession.

Top 5 LEASED commercial properties

It mightn’t be much to look at, but Melbourne tradies hunting for a small space to base themselves were all over this 75sqm factory/warehouse at Campbellfield in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. It least for $10,500 per annum, plus outgoings.

Converted warehouses continue to be all the rage in the office market, with this 105sqm open plan warehouse conversion in the regional Victorian hub of Geelong generating plenty of buzz among local businesses.

Spanning 235sqm and with an additional 75sqm mezzanine level, this factory and warehouse unit in Sydney’s west was quickly snapped up. It’s truck-height roller door, male and female amenities and no strata fees made it an enticing proposition for businesses at $42,000 per annum.

Formerly a massage therapy clinic, this 64sqm retail premises in upmarket Melbourne suburb Balwyn has found new tenants. It featured a rear office and storeroom area, a kitchenette and ample street parking, as well as enjoying a position near Belmore Heights Shopping Centre and Boroondara Recreation Centre.

Formerly a Pizza Hut, this 94sqm retail premises in Sydney’s north-west, suitable for a cafe or restaurant, needed a little TLC but was offered with flexible rent and leasing terms.