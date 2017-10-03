Top commercial agency’s stunning new digs

Considering they see, sell and lease thousands of commercial properties and offices every year, it stands to reason that Australia’s top commercial agents would expect to work in some fairly striking office spaces.

Savills new headquarters in Sydney’s Governor Phillip Tower was given the full treatment when the agency moved its operation recently.

The two-floor space was fitted out by interior and architecture design firm Futurespace, creating an office environment centred on activity-based working (ABW) and flexible spaces.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Among the concepts featured in the fitout were a focus on collaboration, workplace socialising and incidental exercise.

Futurespace director Stephen Minnett says companies are rethinking traditional approaches to office environments.

“Savills wanted to provide different settings in the workplace that encourage people to sit, stand and move throughout their day,” he says.

“The workplace changes people’s behaviours from individual ownership of space, from the ‘my desk’, ‘my office’ philosophy, to a more team-based community space.”

Minnett says the design “stripped back” the 2400sqm office to allow for ease of movement between the various areas, with the design centred around a central internal staircase

“We also designed a centrally located hub that attracts staff and clients to gather and interact, as well as many informal and open collaboration spaces for ad-hoc discussions,” he says.

“So many organisations get ABW wrong. Instead of thinking about how much the company can save, businesses need to put the needs of the employees at the forefront, which is exactly what we have done.”