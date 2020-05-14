Top 5: Pair of Sydney CBD buildings a hit with investors

The two buildings are being sold together in Sydney’s CBD.

A rare chance to acquire not one but two large buildings in the heart of Sydney is already striking a chord with prospective investors, with the pair of properties attracting more views than any other commercial listing in New South Wales over the past week.

The two properties at 114 Castlereagh St and 139 Elizabeth St are being sold together, offering 511sqm of prime CBD land and 2818sqm of floorspace in Sydney’s midtown precinct.

With dual street frontages and two titles, agents are spruiking the flexibility on offer to potential purchasers.

The neighbouring buildings are being sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 20.

Here are the other NSW commercial properties in the weekly top five.

CHIPPENDALE BUILDING DRUMS UP INTEREST

18 & 20-22 Queen Street, Chippendale

Chippendale continues to be a hotspot for buyer interest, with two properties again in the state’s top five most-viewed commercial listings.

With potential inner-city development opportunities at a premium in the Sydney market, this office building on Queen St leads the demand.

Positioned close to Central Park and the upcoming Central Station tech hub, the property is also tenanted, providing a holding income until the building’s future is determined.

Expressions of interest close on May 28 for the warehouse-style space, which offers two floors, mixed-use zoning and the prospect of developing the site further in future, subject to council approval.

FIVE DOCK FACTORY FEATURES AGAIN

104 Queens Road, Five Dock

Interest shows no sign of waning for a Five Dock factory, which has featured in NSW’s top five listings four times.

But will a buyer pull the trigger?

The Queens Rd property remains on the market and is being sold with vacant possession as a receiver sale, offering a 210sqm warehouse on a 354sqm block of land in a prominent industrial area.

It also has high clearance loading capabilities and parking at the front.

PRIME POSITION IN POTTS POINT

199 Victoria Street, Potts Point

Could this cute Potts Point retail space be the launchpad for your business? Or a savvy entry-level investment in one of Sydney’s busiest hubs?

Occupying a ground floor shop beneath an art deco building, the well-located property comprises 36sqm of shop space and 25sqm of basement storage.

It’s being offered with vacant possession, marking it as a target for both investors and owner-occupiers.

It will be auctioned on Saturday, May 30.

WHO’LL TAKE ON SAGA BAR?

49-51 Goold Street, Chippendale

With NSW pubs and hospitality venues beginning to reopen, the time could be right for an investor to jump at Chippendale’s Saga Bar.

The ‘secret’ bar sits on an inner-city site with development potential, which has contributed to its popularity amongst potential buyers, and also includes a two-bedroom apartment upstairs.

The 164sqm site has a $5.9 million price guide and comes with a five-year lease to the current operators, along with a five-year option.