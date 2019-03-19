Toowoomba’s Spotted Cow set for new pastures

The Spotted Cow in Toowoomba is on the market.

Renowned Toowoomba pub The Spotted Cow will be farmed out for the first time in more than two decades, with the historic watering hole’s long-time owners to sell it and retire.

Mick and Dianne Coorey, who have owned the Queensland pub for 23 years, have called last drinks on their involvement at the hotel and are selling it via expressions of interest.

“After 23 years it’s time to retire, Dianne and I are ready to pass on our beloved pub to new owners,” Mr Coorey says.

The Spotted Cow has stood at its Ruthven St corner site since 1892, marking its 125th anniversary in 2017.

It currently comprises a bar, restaurant, function and entertainment spaces, as well as 20 gaming machines.

CBRE Hotels’ Paul Fraser is marketing the property in conjunction with Power Jeffery & Co agents Peter Power and Andy Nason, with Power saying the time could be right for a revamp at the much-loved local haunt.

“This Queensland institution is being offered for sale for the first time in more than two decades. It provides an opportunity for an astute buyer to reposition a long-established pub with a proven trading history and take it to the next level,” he says.

Fraser says the area is undergoing significant development, adding to The Spotted Cow’s appeal.

“Major development projects in the immediate proximity of the hotel include the recently completed Super Bunnings Warehouse and the Defiance Flour Mill site directly opposite, which is set to be the showpiece of Toowoomba’s planned “Mills Precinct”, incorporating commercial, retail, residential and entertainment space,” he says.

“We believe that these developments will substantially benefit The Spotted Cow.”

The Spotted Cow’s expressions of interest campaign closes on April 17.