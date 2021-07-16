Tom and Emma Lane sell their Ballina eco retreat

Tom and Emma Lane, the founders of The Farm in Byron Bay, have sold their eco retreat nestled in the dunes of Ballina’s Angels Beach.

The Beach House at 70 Shelly Beach Rd, East Ballina, went on the market in May, open to expression of interests.

Adam Grbcic of Kollosche Commercial, who was marketing the property, has confirmed the sale to a buyer from NSW whose plans for the site were undisclosed at this stage.

A non-disclosure agreement means the buyer’s identity and the sale price cannot be made public until the contract is settled, which could take up to three months.

However, Mr Grbcic did say he had fielded 189 inquiries, from locals, as well as Melbourne and Sydney buyers, over the property’s five-week campaign, which culminated in five firm offers.

“The end uses ranged from health retreats, rehabilitation clinics through to community living and for use as a function centre,” he said.

“There is a huge demand for assets that allow for events with capacity in that region.

“The movement in the market is very much towards boutique accommodation venues that offer an experience beyond the generic.”

The Lanes bought the property in 2017 for $3m, transforming what was once a facility for Christian retreats into an eco-conscious event space aimed at raising coastal awareness.

Using the existing structures, which included a main residence, old school bunk houses, shower blocks and a large communal meeting house, the Lanes revamped the existing buildings, giving them a Australian-European coastal look, to create a venue able to host up to 250 people for conferences, retreats and special events.

The bespoke accommodation set on a two-acre site has 12 chic rooms, with five-star-rated beds, that in total sleep up to 24 guests, alongside a designer bathhouse where original sinks have been re-enamelled in a nostalgic touch.

There is also a three-bedroom main residence, with a front reception, office, kitchen, bathroom, a private courtyard and carport.

A central barn invites living, dining and entertaining on a grand scale with a fully-equipped kitchen and a bar.

Expressions of interest closed at 4pm on June 10.