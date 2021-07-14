Real commercial
Rare triple block set to smash records in Brisbane seaside suburb

News
Sophie Foster | 14 JULY 2021

37-41 Oceana Terrace sits high on Manly Hill overlooking the boat harbour with views across Moreton Bay in Brisbane’s east.

A rare triple block parcel with two houses overlooking Manly Boat Harbour has hit the market in a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ that’s expected to smash records in the area.

The parcel of 1,760sq m across three titles at 37-41 Oceana Terrace is high on Manly Hill along Brisbane’s east coast, with views of not just the boat harbour but across Moreton Bay to Moreton and North Stradbroke Islands.

The seaside suburb of Manly in Brisbane’s east has become a very popular spot for cashed up downsizers.

Urbex Realty general manager Craig Covacich has put the property up for sale via expressions of interest closing July 23.

“Opportunities such as this are scarce which is why we are offering the property via an expression of interest campaign, we will let the market decide,” he said.

“As the current market is running hot with both locals and interstate migrators fuelling demand, we are expecting the property will yield a record price for the area.”

37-41 Oceana Terrace, Manly, was said to be a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ offering of three titles in one parcel overlooking the bay.

He said the Oceana Terrace parcel was a rare offering of a large land holding in the bayside suburb.

“It’s scarce to see an opportunity like this, where neighbouring blocks are for sale and better yet, parcelled together,” he said.

“The land is perfect for consumers seeking an opportunity to build a new home in an established suburb or even renovate the existing homes.”

Manly still retains its quaint charm that’s rapidly being lost in other popular seaside locations.

“It is equally beneficial for investors, builders and developers looking to capitalise on a market upon which demand is exceeding supply which in turn is placing upward pressure on price.”

The listing said the range of potential opportunities for the site included reconfiguring the land to build new homes that capitalised on the view and renovating the two existing homes into a dream residence subject to council approval.

