Tiwi Islands fishing lodge and historic WA townsite rack up views

The lodge and fishing operation at Melville Island has come to market. Picture: realcommercial.com.au/sale

A Tiwi Islands escape with a built-in business could be the sea change many commercial property buyers are looking for, with a stunning oceanside opportunity creating huge interest online.

Melville Island Lodge, which also includes fishing charter business Tiwi Island Adventures, was the most viewed commercial property in the Northern Territory over the past week and among the most viewed nationally after hitting the market in recent days.

Located 60km north of Darwin, the property comprises two lots totalling 3587sqm, with 15 accommodation rooms of varying sizes that can host 21 guests, as well as communal facilities that include a covered deck with a kitchen/bar and a large seating area with views over Snake Bay.

It also comes with staff facilities comprising a manager’s residence and five separate rooms for other workers.

The successful purchaser will also take over the fishing charter business with 11 operational boats and nine supporting vehicles including Landcruisers, troop carriers, a bus and petrol tanker.

The property is for sale via expressions of interest.

The island lodge wasn’t the only unique commercial property offering to create a buzz this week. Here are the top listings in each state on Realcommercial.com.au.

WA: Historic site and tourism opportunity

Cossack Historic Townsite, Cossack

It’s not every day that an historic township comes onto the market, let alone a historic one that’s one of Western Australia’s oldest.

The unique property at Cossack is being sold off by the State of Western Australia, offering tourism operators the chance to take over the heritage precinct and realise its potential for further development and activation.

Potential buyers are being asked to submit their vision for the site, which comprises more than 22ha of land with a collection of buildings and archaeological sites rich in cultural history.

Established as the first port of in Australia’s north-west, the townsite played a central role in WA’s first pearling industry and today offers a central base for people to explore the Pilbara while taking in Aboriginal history, rock art and various recreational activities.

SA: Heritage Adelaide building features two popular restaurants

308-310 North Terrace & 2 East Terrace, Adelaide

The Adelaide CBD home of acclaimed restaurants Golden Boy and Africola is already proving a hit with investors.

Leased to the two eateries on brand new 10-year deals, the ground floor and basement levels of the stunning North and East Terrace heritage building are on the market for $3.65 million and offer annual returns of $238,000.

The property has hosted the restaurants since 2014, and the purchaser will take ownership of 987sqm of the building’s floorspace.

TAS: Three on the trot for Glenorchy ice rink

327 Main Road, Glenorchy

The Glenorchy Ice Skating Rink continues to generate enormous interest with two weeks remaining in its expression of interest campaign, with the property Tasmania’s most viewed for the third week in a row.

The only rink of its kind in Tasmania, the property offers multiple opportunities for an investor or owner-occupier, including the chance to revive the underlying business as well as live there

The offering includes the rink, a cafe, storage/repair room, games area and party room, along with a small grandstand, a machinery shed and a small plant room, as well as a four-bedroom residential unit upstairs.

Expressions of interest to purchase the property close on December 5.

VIC: Development potential for old Abbotsford property

315-317 Johnston Street, Abbotsford

Abbotsford continues to be one of Melbourne’s development hot spots, and a small site on the edge of the suburb looks set to continue that trend.

The Johnston St property was once a shop, and features an old brick building on a 277sqm site, with rear access and a large garage/workshop.

Zoned Commercial 1, the property has the potential for multi-level mixed use development, subject to council approval. With major development occurring on surrounding sites, developers are expected to come calling for this latest offering, which has expressions of interest open until December 13.

NSW: Nursing home stirs up market

29 Park Road, Five Dock

Nursing homes have been something of a forgotten investment class in the second half of 2020, but demand remains high, as evidenced by the performance of the Parkview Nursing Home at Five Dock.

The property was New South Wales’ most viewed commercial listing over the past week, with potential investors emerging in large numbers for the chance to secure a foothold in the tightly held industry.

Currently leased and licensed for 59 beds, the property sits on a 1550sqm site that agents say presents the opportunity to renovate the existing facility or redevelop the site, subject to approvals.

QLD: Office leases on the up

Building 1, 7 Brandl Street, Eight Mile Plains

Could this Brisbane office be your company’s next corporate headquarters?

You might be facing some stiff competition to lease the space, with the property ranked at number one in Queensland on Realcommercial.com.au.

Located within the Brisbane Technology Park, the spaces currently available to lease are a 1260sqm fully fitted space on level one, with a further 631sqm of fitted space on the ground floor, connected by internal stairs.

It also has 68 basement car parks, with surrounding facilities including multiple cafes and eateries, childcare Anytime Fitness, and a conference centre.