Timing right for Queensland farm sales

Queensland substantial agricultural operation Rangeview is for sale via expressions of interest.

As investors begin to recognise the rural and agribusiness sector’s long-term potential, three premium grazing parcels in Clairview in north Queensland have been offered to the market.

Clairview, which is 140km south of Mackay and 200km north of Rockhampton, is known for its prized location where the Bruce Highway meets the Coral Sea, as well as its high rainfall and its reputation as one of Australia’s most renowned cattle regions.

Rangeview, a unique, highly productive 3634ha beef cattle property just south of the town, is being offered for sale in an expressions of interest campaign that closes on June 23.

The property has historically operated as a diverse rural landholding, growing sugarcane, bananas and hardwood timber, but has most recently been developed as a backgrounding and fattening operation for about 1800 head of cattle.

Meanwhile, Rockhampton-based agency Pat O’Driscoll Real Estate has two nearby properties also listed – the 4169ha Clairview Station and 8800ha combined property of Tallawalah and Jabiru Springs.

Clairview Station is a renowned cattle station and ideal breeder enterprise, with a carrying capacity of about 1300 head on its mostly open country, which includes frontage to the freshwater Clairview Creek weir.

Being sold combined or individually, 7668ha Tallawalah and 1129ha Jabiru Springs have carrying capacities of 3000 to 3700 head and 700 head respectively.

Clairview Creek winds through the property, which also maintains large permanent waterholes and include two irrigation licences, for 18km.

Overall market confidence has increased substantially and resulted in the sale of a number of substantial landholdings

The listings come as Colliers International’s Rural and Agribusiness Research and Forecast Report 2016 reveals that the rural and agribusiness sector is now included in investors’ long-term strategies as the sector develops the hallmarks of high investment grade assets.

“Positivity amongst market participants is growing as macro-economic conditions improve farm gate returns whilst also increasing investment from both foreign and domestic sources,” Colliers’ research manager Peter Willington says.

“Overall market confidence has increased substantially and resulted in the sale of a number of substantial landholdings, with expectations that these conditions will continue in the medium term,” he adds on the beef industry.

CBRE Agribusiness’ Chris Holgar, Thomas Warriner and Geoff Warriner have been appointed to sell Rangeview, which is expected to attract strong investor interest.

“This established operation benefits from a central position between the major centres of Mackay and Rockhampton, which ensures immediate access to a host of markets, both domestic and live export,” Holgar says.

Located in a traditionally high rainfall region, Rangeview has versatile soil types and a range of pastures and legumes, including Callide Rhodes, Setaria and Mekong Brizantha, Wynn Cassia, Stylos, Cavalcade and Bundy Centro.

“The property is also benefited by a 40ha irrigation licence from Clairview Creek, with huge potential to capture overland flows as well,” Warriner says.