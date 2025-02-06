Time & Place will lodge a planning application for historic Ford site

The Ford Motor Company of Australia has offloaded a major site in Campbellfield in Melbourne’s northern suburbs to property developer Time & Place which is planning a $250m development.

Ford listed the site at 1777-1787 Sydney Road for sale via CBRE after relocating its parts distribution and warehousing operations into a brand-new facility in Mickleham.

The site consists of three warehouses built between 1962-1999 and Ford will remain as a tenant in one of the buildings for the next several years, running their service engineering operations.

Time & Place will lodge a planning application in the first quarter of this year and intends to unlock the full potential of the site, ensuring its redevelopment aligns with both its historical significance and modern industrial demands

The site has an estimated end value, once fully developed, of $250m, and it is expected to be done in 2028. The project will target industrial and logistics tenants who want to capitalise on the site’s transport connections.

The property has significant historical value and was a pivotal part of Ford’s Australian operations for decades. It backed up the logistical needs of a former hub of automotive manufacturing and a key part of Melbourne’s industrial growth.

Time & Place sees the site as both a landmark of Melbourne’s industrial legacy, harking back to its manufacturing past, and the chance to overhaul it for future use.

The developer is a specialist in transforming sites that hold historical significance and it is also part-way through the redevelopment of Melbourne CBD’s landmark Hotel Lindrum and it recently bought Sydney’s iconic Marlborough House building, which was the original former David Jones warehouse, with the backing of tycoon James Packer.

Time & Place director Chris O’Keefe said:that strengthening the company’s industrial portfolio “remains a key strategic driver of our business” as it worked across the residential, industrial, and commercial sectors.

“We have always loved the challenge of taking a site with a rich history and reworking it into something fresh and exciting. These kinds of projects are the ones that really inspire us as a team and push us to create something special,” he said.

“Our vision is to breathe new life into this site, supporting the future of the community and the local economy,” Mr O’Keefe said. “This acquisition aligns with our commitment to high-quality industrial assets in key growth corridors,” he said.