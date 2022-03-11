Tim Gurner’s $300m splash on Geelong, Victoria’s ‘quiet achiever’

Melbourne luxury designer Tim Gurner is back making a splash with yet another residential development, this time putting the hammer down a little closer to home.

Mr Gurner’s latest development is a $300m mixed-use precinct 75km southwest of Melbourne in the city of Geelong.

In his first entry to the Geelong market, Mr Gurner is set to transform a local set of wool stores into a lifestyle precinct with local builder Dean Montgomery. The project will see the wool stores at 20-28 Brougham St, which sit on a 2100sq m parcel of land just 300 metres from the waterfront, developed into a mixed-use precinct with a hotel, urban gardens and residential apartments, all within a stone’s throw from the National Wool Museum, Deakin University’s local campus and the regional city’s Eastern Beach. Mr Gurner said he was excited to have a hand in one of the city’s last prime locations.

“This is one of the last remaining prime waterfront sites with north-facing water views so we are excited by the possibilities and what we can deliver to truly maximise this incredible location,” he said.

The development arrives as Mr Gurner and Mr Montgomery were short-listed by the City of Greater Geelong for the upcoming Osborne House redevelopment, about 3.5km north of this development.

Mr Gurner said he believed Geelong would become a major lifestyle destination in coming years.

“Geelong has always been Victoria’s quiet achiever, but now with the renewed regional push as many families consider regional locations, I believe Geelong’s market run hasn’t really even begun yet,” he said. “Regional tourism is set to flourish in the next few years, as holiday preferences change and regional destinations such as Geelong continue to grow in popularity – the opening of new attractions, like the Spirit of Tasmania terminal in Geelong, will further drive this activity.”

Geelong has seen some major deals in recent weeks with Stockland announcing its plans to build a $193m community 15km from the CBD.

Stockland Banksia will begin selling blocks of land on Saturday, with 319sq m beginning at $317,000.

Project director Ed Krushka said he was excited to develop in one of Australia’s fastest growing lifestyle cities. “Geelong truly offers a bit of everything for buyers with bay, beach and city-style living,” he said.

The waterfront city is also set to become home to a major military hub.

Korean defence manufacturer Hanwha announced last week it would build a $170m armoured fighting vehicle centre at Avalon Airport. The centre is expected to bring several defence suppliers to the region.

Last month Mr Gurner got the go-ahead to build his $1.75bn La Pelago, a luxury development comprising 900 residences and 200 hotel suites alongside wellness, retail and hospitality spaces at Budd’s Beach, 600 metres from Surfer’s Paradise.