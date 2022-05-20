TikTok to rock Circular Quay tower

Circular Quay is taking on a distinctive high-tech flavour with the latest tenants committing to the area’s newest office towers confirming its prime status.

In one of the most significant signings, video-focused social networking operator TikTok is looking at a major chunk of space in Sydney’s soon-to-be tallest office tower.

It is in talks to take about 4400sq m in Lendlease’s 55-storey Salesforce Tower, which topped out last month.

The Foster and Partners-designed Sydney Place at 180 George Street is a stunning $1.9bn precinct which is crowned by the soaring 263-metre tower.

TikTok opened its first Australian office, headed up by former Google executive Lee Hunter, in 68 Pitt Street in 2020 but it is expanding dramatically.

The landlord and incoming tenant declined to comment but it would join an expanding line up including customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Greenhouse by Investible, Wellington Management, The Executive Centre and JLL.

On levels 31 to 33, Lendlease will also offer commercial suites as a turnkey solution for businesses looking for premium grade office space with flexible leases.

Jacksons on George will also re-open at Sydney Place as a new three-level modern Australian gastropub and restaurant sporting dining and a rooftop terrace.

Algorithmic traders IMC Financial Markets are taking space at the 50-storey Quay Quarter Tower, the jewel in the local Collimate Capital real estate empire, and investment bank Barrenjoey is also slated to move in.

That building will also have its own lifestyle and retail precinct, with Quay Quarter Lanes comprising 21 retail tenancies and 104 luxury residential apartments.

The 89,000sq m tower will also house Deloitte, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, AMP, EQT, Johnson Winter & Slattery, with flexible workspace to be managed in a venture with The Work Project.

Other Circular Quay towers are close to winning tenants. Most notably, the Poly Centre is close to winning a commitment from toll road operator Transurban.