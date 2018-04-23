Tigers roar into former pilates studio near MCG

Part of Richmond Football Club’s sports science program will be located on the first floor of this Swan St building.

Booming membership numbers aren’t the only thing expanding at Richmond Football Club.

The 2017 AFL Premiership winners’ sports science training program is moving on up, with the club taking out a new office space on the first floor of a Swan St building, near its Punt Rd headquarters.

Previously leased as a pilates studio, the 130sqm space at Level 1, 226 Swan St will house the Tigers’ department for the next three years, with a further three-year option.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The club’s sports science training program also occupies another space further down Swan St, with the second open plan office to cost the club $35,000 annually.

The office sits above an Urban Man outlet, as well as potato purveyor Spud Bar.

Fitzroys agent Ervin Niyaz negotiated the deal and says Richmond continues to be an attractive option for office tenants.