Three houses, one potential 2019 record for Glen Waverley block

News
Jack Boronovskis | 29 APRIL 2019
718-722 High Street Rd, Glen Waverley is being sold by two vendors.
A rare Glen Waverley block is expected to reach the magic eight-figure mark after attracting strong early interest from developers.

The investment opportunity at 718-722 High Street Rd, listed with a price guide of $9-$9.9 million, would be the biggest sale in the area for the year, according to CoreLogic data.

A $4.025 million sale was recorded for 2-4 Kingsway, Glen Waverley on January 27.

Less than two weeks after being listed, the High Street Rd block has attracted interest from more than 20 parties.

The 2263sqm block is just minutes from The Glen.

718-722 High Street Rd is in a busy area.

AUV Real Estate director Louis Lin says developer interest stems from the flexibility of the land, which has over 50m of High Street Rd frontage.

“It’s been doing quite well, because they can do anything they want with it,” Lin says.

“Lots of people want to see the site to visualise what they can do on it.”

The three houses on the 2263sqm block are being sold by two separate vendors, with No. 718 owned separately to the other two homes, but they’re being packaged for the sale.

Lin says there has been mostly local and interstate interest in the block, which is just 300m from The Glen shopping centre and in a residential growth zone.

720-722 High Street Rd can also be purchased on its own.

“Child care, aged care, apartments — they can do lots of things,” Lin says.

Expressions of interest are being considered on the block until June 1.

