4000sqm “Sky Garden” coming to The Glen

The Glen shopping centre’s roof will be turned into a 4000sqm garden as part of a $450 million apartment development.

And the 555 apartments spanning three and set to feature as part of the Sky Garden development could be the start of a new focus on Melbourne’s shopping centres as property hot spots, according to Golden Age Group founder Jeff Xu.

“It’s the first of its scale for apartments over a shopping centre,” Xu says.

“But I think from now there will be more residential homes over shopping centres.”

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Suburbs with large shopping centres like Glen Waverley, but where quality apartments are in short supply, will be particularly likely to follow the trend, he adds.

Sky Garden has been named for the 4000sqm garden designed by ASPECT Studios that, while on the roof of the shopping plaza, will form a ground level hub to the development.

It will be joined by amenities including formal lounges, a pool, dining areas and a wellness centre.

Designed by Rothelowman, the towers will be defined by curving walls of glass.

While local downsizers and investors have already shown strong local interest, the development’s position in the zone for sought after schools meant about 30 per cent of inquiry so far had been from young professionals either with a child or planning to have children.

As a result, large floorplans will have sizes ranging from about 50-55sqm for one-bedroom apartments, to more than 100sqm for three bedrooms.

And with interiors by DKO Architecture covering three colour schemes, the quality will also match buyer expectations

“The people who are buying our product are buying to live in them, so the quality will be excellent,” Mr Xu said.

With the elevated position atop the shopping centre views will stretch from the Dandenong Ranges to Melbourne’s CBD.

All of the apartments will come with balconies with vertical greenery to add to the development’s concept as a sky garden.

The Glen owner Vicinity Centres is also working on a $460 million redevelopment to upgrade the shopping centre and add 240 further retailers.

Prices are yet to be finalised, but are expected to start from $480,000 for a one-bedroom apartment and rise to $1.1 million for three-bedroom homes.

A display suite will open at The Glen on June 30.

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “The sky’s the limit at The Glen’s rooftop garden”.