Thornleigh site sells with development approval for a new childcare centre

Developers and occupiers showed strong interest in a new site in Sydney’s north that sold for $3.805m this week.

The site at 35D Sefton Rd, Thornleigh had received development approval to be transformed into a childcare centre.

Sold via an expressions of interest campaign handled by Colliers agents Jordan McConnell and Paul McGlynn, the site was purchased by childcare provider Mini Masterminds.

Mr McConnell said the sale had also been conducted with numerous qualified and highly active operators and developers looking to secure opportunities in the Sydney Metro area.

“In an evolving marketplace, Childcare and Social Infrastructure continue to be one of the most highly sought after asset classes,” Mr McConnell said.

“For every one childcare centre that is listed on the market, at least three more are sold off-market – they’re very popular assets.”

Mr McConnell said the successful buyer had secured the Thornleigh site as both an investment property and an owner-occupier site.

“It’s a very flexible site that can cater to occupiers, investors, and developers alike.”

“The flexibility to provide space for both residential use and employment use was a major selling point for the commercial property.”

The site had been presented as a short term holding income, with seven primary schools situated nearby in a six minute driving radius.

It had received development approval for a childcare centre that would be able to cater to 71 children.

The future childcare centre will be situated in a prominent catchment area – being a 1.6km commute to Thornleigh train station and is approximately 900m walking distance to Headen Park.

