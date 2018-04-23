This Swiss hotel has a ski slope as its roof

An artist’s impression of the Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers in Switzerland.

A new Swiss hotel design is taking the concept of ski-in-ski-out accommodation to new heights.

The luxury hotel, to be built at a Swiss ski resort, will feature a roof on which patrons and visitors can carve some turns.

The Audemars Piguet Hôtel des Horlogers in the village of Le Brassus is being designed with a zigzagging, sloping, skiable roof that will allow people to ski from the top of the building to the bottom, according to dezeen.com.

Designed by Danish practice Bjarke Ingels Group, the 7000sqm hotel is already under construction and is being built for Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet, which has its workshop next door.

Built on a stack of tilted linear slabs that will form gentle, grassed hills in summer and ski terrain once the snow starts falling each winter, the hotel will also feature two restaurants, a bar, spa and a conference centre, all with views of the ski area.

In a statement, Bjarke Ingels Group says the hotel blurs the line between accommodation and ski park.

“The terrain fluidly becomes the roof, inviting guests to descent on skis towards the slopes of Vallée de Joux.”

“Five zig-zagging room slabs expand into a gently sloping exterior path, leading directly to the museum and local ski trails.”

“On the interior, a continuous sloping corridor connects the rooms, facilitating visitor and service circulation.”

Bjarke Ingels Group has also designed two previous hotels with roofs that double as ski slopes.