This Swedish treetop hotel will blow your mind

Get those lungs ready for some serious full moon howls – there’s no better place than the remote Swedish Lapland. Picture: Johan Jansson

Picture this: You’re high up in the treetops in your very own hotel, peeking out your window to admire the glow of the Northern lights, and curling up amid organic Scandinavian textiles.

Okay, okay, so fair enough the catch is this dreamy setting takes place on the other side of the globe in a remote part of Swedish Lapland – but hey, the picture is real, and if you want it bad enough it can certainly become your reality.

Welcome to The 7th Room, the most recent addition to Treehotel’s collection of treehouses that loom large among the pine forests of Swedish Lapland.

Designed by Norwegian architecture firm Snøhetta in 2016, The 7th Room sits 10m above ground level amid the treetops and boasts views of Sweden’s picture-perfect Lule River.

The staircase that leads to the 100sqm space (75sqm is living space) is an adventure in itself; from the underside of the structure you notice the clever camouflage effect and reflection of the trees.

The black wooden facade is clad with pine boards and ensures The 7th Room seamlessly integrates itself into the natural, earthy surrounds.

Inside, the interiors are simple yet stunning; illustrative of true Scandi style. Think a blazing log fire, blonde wood flooring, organic textiles, simple grey accents and minimalist floor lamps.

The floor-to-ceiling windows and skylights ensure plenty of natural light filters through, and of course, guests have abundant opportunities to view the dreamy setting – and, if you’re lucky enough, the Northern Lights.

Perhaps one of the coolest features? The rope net that’s suspended between the two bedrooms allows you to enjoy some of the most epic open-air stargazing you’ll have have the chance to experience.

The 7th Room by Treehotel is a place to stop, breathe, be still, be present and be grateful. Given our busy lives, we are all for that.