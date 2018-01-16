This little pig farm and cafe went to market

Steve and Lyndal Both with one of their Berkshire pigs. Picture: Jay Town.

Buyers can reap what they sow at this little piggy farm that has hit the property market.

Renowned ‘paddock to plate’ cafe and produce store Heathcote Harvest, less than two hours’ drive north of Melbourne, is up for grabs as its owners prepare to trot off on their next adventure.

Steve and Lyndal Buth bought the 8ha property in 2010, with no hospitality experience and plans to retire and live off the land with a group of their much-loved Berkshire pigs.

But after neighbours were happier than their pets in mud at the produce, the boutique farm grew into a favourite haunt for weekend day trippers with its eat-in and take-home delights.

“One morning, we decided we’d have a brekkie and everything was from the farm — bacon, eggs, vegies, ham, and sourdough, which Steve makes,” Lyndal Buth says.

“And we invited all the locals around and they said, ‘if you ever sell this stuff we’ll buy it from you’ and that’s pretty much how we started the little shop’.”

The couple reckon the property “in the middle of the best wineries in Heathcote” is perfect for a family to take to the next level with potential for a vineyard and accommodation.

Including a four-bedroom house, shop and cafe space, it’s for sale for $1.6-$1.625 million through Ray White, Romsey.

This article from the Herald Sun was originally published as “Boutique pig farm and cafe Heathcote Harvest up for grabs”.