These airport lounges take travel to the next level

One of the bar’s in Melbourne’s Qantas Club.

There are few things worse than waiting around at airports.

But at some of the new airport lounges open across Australia and around the world, you can expect some serious creature comforts and stunning designs that will help take the edge off those hours spent waiting for departure.

Here are some of the high flying lounges you’ll want to make yourself at home in.

Qantas Club – Melbourne

Though it won’t be fully open until later this year, Melbourne’s all new Qantas Club will be a brighter, more open-plan version of the famous brand’s previous lounges.

Designed by Woods Bagot, the lounge has bars, breakfast bars, a variety of seating options and workstations, more charging points and USB sockets than you can poke a stick at, and all-new decor.

Currently around two-thirds completed, when finished there will be 10% more seating than the previous lounge, bringing its total capacity to 530 customers.

Qantas Chairman’s Lounge – Brisbane

There are few airport lounges worldwide that are as exclusive as Brisbane’s new Chairmans Lounge.

It’s ‘invite only’, meaning no Frequent Flyer status will be enough to gain you access – you need your golden ticket from Qantas to enjoy everything that’s on offer.

Cathay Pacific

A stylish, somewhat serene entry onto this list, Cathay Pacific designed their new lounges to be places where people feel as comfortable as if they were in their own home.

Abundant carpeting, soft lighting and comfortable furniture were all a part of the design brief for London designer Ilse Crawford.

American Express

Given so many retailers won’t accept their cards, there have to be SOME perks to being an American Express customer.

Their new lounge at Melbourne’s International terminal might just make it worth it.

Entry is exclusively for select AMEX cardholders, with the space inside divided into three distinct zones for dining, business and quiet times.

Qantas International Transit Lounge – Perth

Qantas’ direct Perth to London flights aren’t the only new addition to Perth’s airport this year.

The brand’s new International Transit Lounge opened in March to coincide with the inaugural flights, and the offering sounds more like a health retreat than an airport lounge.

Among the features is an outdoor terrace, yoga studio and light therapy in the bathrooms.