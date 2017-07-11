There’s no business like a snow business

Summer lifestyle properties are all the rage on the commercial property market during the warmer months.

But is it the same story at Australia’s ski fields as soon as the snow starts falling?

Two commercial lodges at Mt Buller in Victoria and Perisher in New South Wales are attracting keen interest this snow season, with the properties offering a rare opportunity to snap up a prime alpine operation.

The Delatite Club, Mt Buller, Victoria

Lodges don’t come much more “ski in, ski out” than Mt Buller’s Delatite Club.

Situated just near the base of one of the mountain’s famous “Bourke St” run and the mountain’s town centre, the lodge is being billed as a value-packed refurbishment opportunity.

Originally built as two separate apartments, the 645sqm building now has 14 bedrooms and is considered ideal for a lodge, hostel, hotel, club or two large scale apartments.

The Club is being sold via expressions of interest and is being marketed by Colliers International’s Jeremy Gruzewski

Chalet Sonnenhof, Perisher Valley, NSW

Around $2.3 million will get you your own 17-bedroom lodge at New South Wales’ Perisher resort, with access to 100 groomed ski runs and 47 lifts, at the enormous Perisher resort.

Chalet Sonnenhof’s halcyon days might have been in the 1960s and ’70s, but that’s the way the owners like it, according to marketing agent Gordon Jenkinson, from First National Real Estate Kosciusko-Jindabyne.

“It’s one of the original 1960s lodges. It’s certainly not a modern lodge and that’s one of the charms,” Jenkinson says.

“It hasn’t got TV in any of the guest rooms, it’s only in the common areas and it’s only free-to-air. They’re trying to get people mingling and talking and reading and skiing, rather than sitting around TV or on devices.”

There is also scope for buyers to operate a restaurant or a bar at the property, with licences and facilities already in place, and the property has a spa, sauna and approval for 40 beds.

Jenkinson says interest in the vintage lodge has been intense.

“There’s been lots of interest. We’ve had probably 30 information packs go out, to date,” he says.

“We’ve got a mix of buyers who want to run it themselves. They (lodges) are generally owner-occupied.”

“Chances are the ultimate buyer will be someone who wants a complete lifestyle change and is going to become an owner-manager.”