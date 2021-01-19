The ‘ultimate tree change’ in dinosaur country for just $450,000

What could be the “ultimate tree change” has hit the market – complete with 26 units and a price tag that is cheaper than a standard house in Brisbane.

The Boulder Opal Motor Inn – the “newest motel in Winton” – has hit the market for $450,000.

Listed three days ago, the three-and-a-half star outback motel is well established, and boasts 26 units with reverse cycle airconditioning for those hot summer days and chilly winter nights, spacious grounds with ample parking, and a solid coach and corporate client base.

“Easily run by husband and wife with casual staff,” the listing on realcommercial.com.au says.

Winton, which is about 1300km northwest of Brisbane and about 600km southwest of Townsville, is considered the Dinosaur Capital of Australia, and is home to the world’s only recorded evidence of a dinosaur stampede, according to Outback Queensland tourism.

The Australian Age of Dinosaurs Museum, located southeast of the town, houses the world’s largest collection of Aussie dinosaur fossils.

But its not just dinosaurs that Winton is famous for.

It was where Banjo Patterson wrote his famous tune, Waltzing Matilda – considered by many to be Australia’s unofficial anthem.

It is also where you will find Boulder opals.

Resort Brokers Australia agent Grant Sulzberger, who is marketing the property, said there had already been some interest in the property.

“I have someone looking at it now,” he said. “They took a drive out there, loved it and want a change.

“They are from Bathurst (outback NSW), I think.”

Mr Sulzberger said he expected more enquiries from road-tripping Aussies, who are out exploring their own backyard due to border restrictions.

Property inspections are by appointment only.