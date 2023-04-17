The Tote: Campaign to save ‘Melbourne’s home of rock’ intensifies

Iconic Collingwood hotel The Tote is on the cusp of being saved as “a live music venue forever” by a pair of music industry identities negotiating a multimillion-dollar deal to buy it.

The Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar’s Shane Hilton and his partner Leanne Chance, who launched an online fundraising campaign to save the The Tote from being sold to developers, have raised more than $1.52m of their $3m target with 19 days to go.

Mr Hilton and supporters are hoping to make up the difference with a marathon 36-hour podcast focused on The Tote and Melbourne’s live music scene at midday on Wednesday.

An Anzac Day livestream and benefit concert – with the mooted date of April 29 – at Max Watt’s House of Music in Melbourne are also being organised.

Thousands of music fans have donated to the Pozible.com “The Last Chance to Save The Tote” campaign set up by Hilton and Ms Chance, whose own venue is in North Melbourne.

Mr Hilton said he would sit down with The Tote’s owners and sales representatives on Thursday to continue talks after today stating on social media: “We are officially negotiating the final sale of The Tote. It will be a live music venue forever.”

“I think they are very keen to see it continue as a live music venue,” Mr Hilton said.

Since 1981, The Tote has been “Melbourne’s home of rock”.

The hotel at 67-71 Johnston St has hosted acts including Paul Kelly, The White Stripes, Magic Dirt, The Beasts of Bourbon, You Am I, The Troggs, Jet, Silverchair and the Hoodoo Gurus.

Mr Hilton and Ms Chance are putting some of their own money towards The Tote’s $6m-$6.6m asking range, in addition to the funds raised through the campaign.

Overseas musicians have pledged to the cause along with other venues including Whole Lotta Love Bar, The Gasometer Hotel, FeeFee’s Bar and the Gold Coast’s Vinnie’s Dive Bar.

“It really is just an amazing example of how great the live music community is, how strong it is and the affects it has had on so many people,” Mr Hilton said.

The campaign is understood to be the largest ever on Pozible.

Miglic Dean Fitzroy director Richard Miglic, who has the listing, was contacted for comment.

