The Pantry owners branch out in Brighton

The owners of Brighton culinary institution The Pantry will open a second eatery just metres away, after leasing a new space.

What form the new cafe and restaurant takes at the upmarket bayside Melbourne suburb is yet to be revealed, but it will fill the hole left by the departing Crisp and Green fruit shop at 7 Church St.

The Pantry, operated by restaurateurs Daniel Vaughan and Guy Mainwaring, has become a part of Brighton’s fabric after opening its doors at 1 Church St two decades ago.

Locals can expect the new venture to last almost as long, with the operators signing a 15-year lease on the premises, with a further 15-year option.

Teska Carson’s Barry Novy and George Takis negotiated the lease on the 120sqm space, which was taken for around $120,000 per annum.

Novy says the new business is expected to complement The Pantry’s offering.

“The new lease is all about building on what has been a very successful enterprise, with The Pantry having established a very strong client base over the last 20 years, which continues to grow,’’ he says.

The property, which is single-fronted, single-storey and has rear laneway access, is owned by a local private investor.