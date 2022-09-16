The luxury Secrets on the Lake retreat in Montville is on the market

An exclusive lakeside retreat where guests sleep in luxury tree houses perched high under a rainforest canopy is set to hit the market for the first time with price expectations of over $20m.

The Secrets on the Lake retreat, which includes a restaurant and art gallery, has become an exclusive holiday destination featuring bespoke self-contained cabins with hand-carved timber detailing, local artworks, hanging fireplaces, sunken spas, balconies and vistas across Lake Baroon and the rainforest in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

What started as a vision almost four decades ago, has become a highly successful business for owners George and Aldy Johnston who are looking to retire.

Mr and Mrs Johnston secured the 16ha waterfront site after their original farm, which was bordering the Obi Obi Creek, was resumed to build Lake Baroon.

Fortunately, a neighbour offered to sell them what remained of his property, nestled in the village of Montville.

The couple then embarked on a lifelong dream to create an eco-resort. However, the nature of the terrain meant their only option was treehouse cabins, connected by a series of elevated boardwalks to allow luggage into the rooms.

“It is just such an amazing spot where the rainforest, mountain and lake meet, so we wanted to create somewhere special where people could stay and connect with each other and nature,” Mrs Johnston said.

“We consulted several architects but we didn’t like any of the plans, so we came up with our own. I’m not sure where it all came from – but we are both fairly artistic.

“We did a DA in 1995 and a lot of what we have done is exactly off that original plan – we have just kept going until it was finished.”

LJ Hooker Property Centre’s Karen Renouf is running the expressions of interest campaign which runs to the end of October and there are price expectations of more than $20m.

While they will be sad to farewell the property, Mrs Johnston said they are satisfied with everything they have achieved and are ready to start their next chapter.

“There is something very magical about this place which our guests appreciate,” she said.

“For thousands of years our indigenous tribes would gather in this valley – we tried to build a place that honours this history and celebrates the stunning nature that surrounds us.”

The property comprises ten tree houses and two additional cabins including one in a heritage-listed building and a larger four-bedroom cabin suited to large groups. There is also a reception area, Lakeside House and wedding gardens. There is planning permission to add a glamping component on the estate, plus up to another five cabins and even a helicopter pad.

Ms Renouf said it is an exceptional opportunity and it would be unlikely planning permission would ever be granted to build such a property again.

“There is nothing like it and the amazing thing is that they conceived and created this from scratch and built it and turned it into a world-class resort,” she said.

“They used local artists to make every themed cabin different with beautiful woodwork, wrought iron and stained glass windows. The attention to detail is exceptional – even as you go along the walkway you will find these incredible frogs, lizards and snakes carved into the hand railings. It is just a very unique and special property.”

Due to the property’s unique location, Ms Renouf said it will appeal to those looking to run it as an eco-resort or a private residence, with guest accommodation.