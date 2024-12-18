The Corner Grounds and Chalet de la Ruche bed and breakfast listed for sale in Naracoorte

One of Naracoorte’s oldest commercial properties, impressively restored after standing derelict for 15 years, is looking for a new owner to continue its transformation into a popular hospitality and accommodation venue.

Built in 1864, 23-25 Macdonnell St was Naracoorte’s first general store and has a varied history, also formerly serving as the district’s movie cinema and, much later, the local lolly shop.

Vendor Kellie Obst fell in love with the adjoining, heritage-listed buildings when she relocated to the South-East from the Adelaide Hills in 2020 and was so smitten that she vowed to one day call the property her own.

“The moment I drove into Naracoorte I saw the building and thought, I’m going to buy that and fix it up,’’ Ms Obst said.

“I kept knocking on the cottage door but no one ever answered because no one lived there but I didn’t know that … and so nothing advanced for two years.

“One day, the people at the information centre across the road said, ‘We know the owners, they’re in their 80s and they might sell’ – so I went and knocked on their door and the deal was done.’’

Ms Obst said when she took over the buildings, they had stood unused for 15 years.

The ceilings were caving in, the floorboards were falling into the cellar below and the stone walls were crumbling.

With a passion for restoration and firm ideas for what she wanted the buildings to look like, Ms Obst set about returning them to their former grandeur.

Almost 12 months later, she unveiled Chalet de la Ruche, a luxury, French-inspired bed and breakfast business in the cottage, while work continued on the main building.

The restoration finished last Easter with the opening of The Corner Grounds, a stylish café that’s become popular with locals and tourists who are drawn to the coffee and delightful array of food, all made in-house by son Ryan.

“When (the café) opened, we had a line (of customers) that went out the door, around the corner and down the street,’’ Ms Obst said.

“I’ve had 70 seated customers and 120 coffee orders up on the board (at a single time). It’s just been amazing.’’

Ms Obst was planning to increase the café’s outdoor alfresco to seat 60 people – allowing her to almost double her customer base – but ill-health has prompted the devastating decision to instead sell the businesses and let someone else continue her dream.

“It’s the most beautiful building in Naracoorte. It’s where Naracoorte first started before (the CBD) moved down to the main street so it’s steeped in history,’’ she said.

“The hardest thing will be to walk away and let someone do that next step. I’ve put all my dreams and passions into this place and I’m so proud of what I’ve done.

“I’ve come and created a legacy in a small town – they never had anything like this and it makes me a bit teary thinking about it.’’

The sale is being handled by Tahlia Gabrielli of Ray White Mount Gambier, with offers closing January 31.