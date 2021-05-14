The Blacksmith Hub at Aldinga offering buyers a quirky investment opportunity

A popular hub for tourists and locals in Adelaide’s south has hit the market, offering prospective buyers a rare and quirky investment opportunity.

The Blacksmith Hub in Aldinga at 24 Old Coach Road is being sold via an expressions of interest campaign that closes on Friday, May 28.

Established in 1859 as Pengilly’s Blacksmith Shop, the historic site has been home to several businesses over the years.

Selling agent Robert van Gasteren, of LJ Hooker Fleurieu, said it had been used as an auto garage and funeral home throughout its 160-year history but today the site was leased by three businesses.

“Now there’s a hairdresser (Spoilt Rotten Hair), the Goodness Coffee Company and the Little Rickshaw Vietnamese restaurant,” he said.

“It’s oozing with charm and character – it’s becoming increasingly popular with foodies and tourists alike.”

He said all three businesses held long-term leases on the property, which had an annual income of $73,736.

Occupying 1530sqm of land, the property includes three main buildings, including one that can be used as a two-bedroom residence.

It also has a small pop-up shop with veranda, a shed and two rainwater tanks.

Mr van Gasteren said the sellers had owned the property for more than a decade and were ready to move on.

“The owners are looking to head towards retirement – they’ve put 12 years of hard work and love into the property and it’s ready for new owners to take (over),” he said.

“It’s a prime opportunity for someone to take it to the next level.”