Terrigal Sails to sell off major chunk of resort

A portion of the Terrigal Sails complex and Management Rights is up for grabs with a price tag of $5 million.

A portion of a long established and iconic Terrigal resort, Terrigal Sails Serviced Apartments, is on the market after 15 years with the owners.

Set on a large 1602sqm block in one of the Central Coast’s biggest tourist hubs, the boutique complex at 6 Maroomba Rd is selling nine of its 23 strata units, along with Management Rights for the entire complex.

The four-star holiday apartments are for sale via expressions of interest with a price guide of $5 million.

Just 75 metres from the beach and 150 metres from the cafe and restaurant precinct, location does not get much more prime than this.

“The sale is going to resonate with Terrigal residents being in such an iconic position next door to the Star of the Sea complex and Crowne Plaza,” Dale Bassett from PRD Ettalong says.

“It’s also well-known with holiday makers who have been coming here for years.”

The listing states that there are a “myriad of options for an owner operator, savvy investor or a developer looking to increase the footprint and develop the site into an up market aged care facility or up-market boutique residential development opposite the beach.”

Bassett says that the listing has generated a huge amount of interest, with multiple offers being made from Sydney buyers and a local.

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “Portion of Terrigal Sails complex and Management Rights up for grabs”.