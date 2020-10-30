Tee up an investment in a Holey Moley golf venue

Why merely test your mini golf skills at popular entertainment venue Holey Moley when you can own the building that houses one?

But that’s not all that’s on offer at this property at Newtown in Sydney.

The future owner of 387 King Street will not only inherit Holey Moley Golf Club as a tenant, they’ll also secure an historic piece of Sydney’s pub history and an iconic former music venue.

Formerly known as the Sandringham Hotel, the free-standing pub was built in the 1870s and is recognised as the launchpad and home of some of Australia’s most famous ’90s bands including the Whitlams, Frenzal Rhomb and Nick Cave.

‘The Sando’ was eventually renamed the Newtown Social Club in 2012 and closed its doors as a live music venue in April 2017, and has since been operating as the Holey Moley Golf Club, a mini golf course and bar company that now has 20 sites across Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

The 784sqm venue is being marketed by Colliers International and has price expectations of more than $5 million.

Colliers National Director, Asia Markets, Joseph Lin says the property is ideally located.

“387 King Street is a building with historical significance in Sydney and the inner west, well located near Newtown’s popular vegan strip and renowned for being one of Sydney’s favourite live music venues,” Lin says.

“With an existing hotel license, we anticipate this opportunity will be attractive to investors, land bank developers or publicans.”

Agents say the property’s current owners were seeking to consolidate their portfolio before COVID hit, and are now listing amid positivity in the current market.

The property will be auctioned on November 26.