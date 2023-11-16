Tasmania’s premier fly fishing retreat could be yours

CURRAWONG LAKES fly fishing retreat is one of those ‘only in Tassie’ type of property opportunities.

Located in Tasmania’s Eastern Tiers, the 778ha property has so much to offer, including well-appointed accommodation and state-of-the-art catering facilities for functions.

Its trio of lakes — Lake Currawong, Long Marsh Lake and Lake Macquarie — are abundant with rainbow and brown trout.

Fly fishers visit the property from interstate or overseas, drawn to the natural beauty and charm of the Tasmanian landscape.

A 600-strong free-ranging registered deer herd graze the entire property, secured with specialty fencing.

A previous owner of Currawong Lakes established the world-class Beretta sporting clay target shooting range, originally built to Olympic-grade standards for practice ahead of competitions.

The state-of-the-art facility attracts sportsmen and neighbouring Midlands farmers alike.

Howell Property Group is expecting this unique property to command local, national and international interest given its proximity to Tasmania’s pure coastlines, award-winning vineyards and wilderness.

Sales agent Nick Hay described Currawong as an “outstanding commercial leisure property”.

“We’re anticipating strong interest, private or those with business investment prospects,” he said.

“This is the lifestyle hunter’s dream, set up to enjoy immediately, or further develop as you envisage.”

Last sold in 2017, the next owners of this property will have little to do to settle in, with the property sale including all furnishings, plant and equipment.

“The person who purchases Currawong Lakes will step into a very comfortable property where they can stay and play. The new owners can further develop the property to suit their own vision, or ease into a ready-to-enjoy retreat as it stands,” Mr Hay said.

Accommodation includes The Lake House with a deck overlooking the water, a gourmet kitchen, and a massive stone fireplace.

The Hunter’s Cabin offers views overlooking Long Marsh Lake and native bush.

This large cabin is often used in conjunction with The Lake House, just 100m away, to accommodate up to eight extra guests.

Hillstone Hall was named after Halls Creek, which runs through the property.

It is equipped with a commercial kitchen and can seat up to 24 guests.

There are three two-bedroom bush cabins that offer a glamping-style dining setting.

Over the years, Currawong Lakes has become a go-to scouting backdrop for creative photo and film producers, attracted by the rugged terrain and crystal clear lakeside scenery.

“The current owners opened the property as a location for fashion shoots, from the likes of Country Road, M.J Bale, David Jones and Witchery,” said Mr Hay.

No.1204 Long Marsh Rd, Lake Leake is on the market with Howell Property Group. Contact the agency for pricing guidance.