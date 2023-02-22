Tarneit to get third McDonalds, new Coles after $100m planning approval

Fast food fans and a growing number of residents in the north of Tarneit will get a new set of golden arches within two years as part of a $100m development.

McDonald’s and a Coles supermarket with a Liquorland have been revealed as the anchor tenants for a new town centre named The Sheds that will be the first retail centre built as part of the Tarneit North Precinct Structure Plan.

The 4.7ha site’s development was approved by Wyndham Council earlier this month and will include 13,100sq m town centre that hosts additional eateries and specialty food stores as well as childcare and medical facilities.

There’s also a 2022sq m petrol station in the plans for the project at the corner of Tarneit Rd and Kenning Rd.

Developer Goldfields have indicated 45 per cent of the tenancies have been pre-leased and they expect it construction to kick off midway through this year and the complex to open late in 2024.

The firm’s chief executive Lachlan Thompson said locking in two national brands at the site was a positive sign for the area’s future.

“The fact that we’ve already secured two major national brands as anchor tenants shows the market shares our confidence in this much needed offering that will support the growth of Tarneit in years to come,” Mr Thompson said.

McDonald’s Australia head of property Laura Marriot-Smith said the fast food giant was conscious of the booming population in the city’s west, with the Wyndham municipality expected to jump from 316,048 residents last year to more than 512,000 by 2041.

“We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with Goldfields at The Sheds project in Tarneit North and are excited to expand our offering in Melbourne’s rapidly expanding western corridor, one of the fastest growing communities in the country,” Ms Marriot-Smith said.

The area around the approved town centre is expected to have close to 3000 new homes built in it across the coming years.

And it’s not the only $100m+ project on the cards for the area.

Early works have begun on a $150m state of the art stadium to host the Western United soccer team, and in 2021 a group of farmers with land adjacent to the stadium’s future home collected a combined sum north of $200m after signing their properties over to developers.

