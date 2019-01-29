Plans revealed for new Gold Coast outdoor concert venue

An artist’s impression of the proposed outdoor concert venue at the Gold Coast.

The Star Gold Coast has unveiled plans to build an open-air concert venue in the hope of luring a greater number of local and international acts to the sunny shores.

Plans for the multi-million-dollar venue show a world-class structure that is hoped to place the Coast in a stronger position to compete with Australia’s major capital cities fort hot musical acts.

Star Entertainment Group chief executive Matt Bekier says the company has been in discussion with music industry leaders who have welcomed the proposal.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“This outdoor venue could provide a real point of difference for the coast,” Bekier says. “An outdoor venue that can stage concerts of small and large scale would further enhance the Gold Coast as a music destination.”

Vacant canal-front land in Gold Coast Bulletin Centenary Park will be elevated to create a stage, and portable food and beverage outlets will accommodate about 1000-1500 people. It will be able to host events from full-scale concerts and family-friendly picnic events such as Carols at Christmas, to smaller offerings like string quartets.

The park, opposite The Star Gold Coast, was given a $1 million upgrade by the entertainment company last year before the Commonwealth Games.

“We want this to be an asset the local community will embrace as part of the fabric of the city. What a wonderful example of the Gold Coast lifestyle to be able to listen to concerts across the water, whether it’s rock, jazz, classical, or an event that appeals to all ages,” Bekier says.

Two months ago, the Queensland government approved a masterplan for The Star Gold Coast, which could see The Star Entertainment Group and its partners — Chow Tai Fook and Far East Consortium — inject more than $2 billion in additional tourism investment at the Gold Coast property.

The masterplan includes a $850 million redevelopment of The Star Gold Coast and development of the new Dorsett hotel tower.

It comes as the popular tourism destination continues to re-identify itself and step further into the spotlight.

In April last year, the city gained international attention by hosting the Commonwealth Games. It became the new home of the TV Week Logie Awards, which moved from Melbourne last year, and also hosts The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions.

When it come to the Gold Coast’s music scene, The Star backs the Blues on Broadbeach festival and hosted the Country Music Awards.

“Creating an opportunity to further elevate the Gold Coast as part of the Australian music landscape is exciting,” Bekier says.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.