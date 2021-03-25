Buy
Commercial Property Management
Commercial property management insights, tips and guides.
Investing
What is retail real estate?
Investing
Complete guide to commercial vs residential property investment
Purchasing a commercial property doesn’t have to be daunting or a financial frustration. Industry experts explain.
Small Business
How much office space do I need?
The correct office space size is intangible, depending on your business type and staff needs. Industry experts explain why.
Investing
Investing: which commercial property is right for you?
Thinking of investing in commercial property but not sure where to start? Here’s an overview of each segment of the commercial market.
News
Owner chasing $500m for Wollongong Central
Unlisted GPT Wholesale Shopping Centre Fund is looking to sell Wollongong Central, together with the rights to manage the CBD centre, in a play that could reap about $500 million.
News
Who’s looking after the federal government’s properties?
The federal government has tapped a series of new providers to manage the commonwealth’s property portfolio as it looks to drive greater efficiencies across its holdings. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Charter Hall taps CBRE for facilities management
The listed Charter Hall Group has called in real estate agency CBRE to provide facilities management services for 153 office and industrial properties across Australia, in a key win for the firm’s asset services business. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
Small Business
Tips for your commercial property move
If you thought moving house was an experience you never want to endure again, try relocating an office or other commercial property. With furniture, electronics and other equipment for potentially dozens of employees (or more), as …
News
International brands light fire under Sydney CBD retail
Sydney CBD retailers are paying a growing premium for space in Australia’s hottest shopping market, with prime rents ballooning by more than a quarter.
Small Business
Find the right property for your business
You’re starting your own business and need a property. Should you lease or buy? Find out the right questions to ask the agent and what to look for.
