Charter Hall taps CBRE for facilities management

Charter Hall’s 1 Martin Place in Sydney is among the buildings CBRE will manage. Picture: no1martinplace.com.au

The listed Charter Hall Group has called in real estate agency CBRE to provide facilities management services for 153 office and industrial properties across Australia, in a key win for the firm’s asset services business.

Charter Hall has a near $20 billion property portfolio and uses an outsourced model for its facilities management. Rival firm Knight Frank is the incumbent manager of the portfolio.

Charter Hall recently tendered the facilities management contract for two separate portfolios, comprising 43 office towers and 110 industrial assets.

CBRE’s Pacific head of asset services, Amanda Steele, says the group will seek to implement a new generation service model.

The facilities management contract encompasses office properties totalling nearly 800,000 sqm and industrial assets totalling 2.5 million sqm.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.