New guide leads the way for an all-electric future
Buying & Selling
Costa puts big price tag on Geelong building
Geelong’s Costa Asset Management has listed a city landmark after upgrading the building and all its leases.
Buying & Selling
Commercial Centrelink buildings in Blacktown and Mt Druit sell for combined $74.5m
The sale of two sites holding leases with government agency Centrelink has netted $75m, to set new records for western Sydney commercial sales.
