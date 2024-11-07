Legal firms turn to renovations in search for new Geelong digs

Geelong’s legal community has entered a new race as law firms make moves to new premises across the CBD.

The latest move comes as a firm snapped up the freehold to the landmark former Geelong Freemasons Hall in a deal concluded recently.

Whitford, Newtown agent John Moran led the sale or lease campaign for the landmark three-level building at 79 Gheringhap St, designed by architects Percy Everett and Angus Laird, finding a buyer for $3.65m.

Mr Moran said an unnamed law firm had secured the building, which had previously been converted to an office complex by accounting firm West Carr & Harvey, which occupied the site before relocating to North Geelong’s Federal Mills precinct.

Mr Moran said the buyers planned to move in.

“They will renovate that and obviously occupy that,” he said.

All the interest in the building was from locals, Mr Moran said.

Harwood Andrews earlier this year decamped from the freemasons hall to its new HQ at 68-70 Gheringhap St after a multimillion-dollar renovation in collaboration with building owner Up Property.

Harwood Andrews partnered with Geelong commercial builder Lyons Construction and WMK Architects to deliver the fit-out.

Long-time Geelong firm Whyte Just & Moore Lawyers has also moved, celebrating relocating to a new office at Level 2, 100 Brougham St, Geelong.

The firm has gone for a sleek, professional look in the Brougham St office that offers more floorspace and an expanded modern layout compared to its historic Malop St building where many individual offices had no external windows.

And the new location’s previous use as an Australian Taxation Office facility included a high level of security infrastructure, providing an ideal strong room.

The design also offers for more advanced meeting facilities, ergonomic chairs and height-adjustable desks, and provides dreamy panoramic views overlooking Transvaal Square parkland to the Royal Geelong Yacht Club marina.

Colliers, Geelong agents Ben Young and Ned Tansey are handling inquiries for further tenants in the building from 130sq m to 1030sq m.

Arnold Thomas & Becker, which presently operates from 83 Moorabool St, is planning to change the face in Geelong with an approved rejuvenation and extension of a six-storey office building next door.

The state government greenlit the plans, which include a seventh storey addition.

The law firm acquired the building in 2022 for $3.15m with the aim of turning it into its Geelong office.

The plans, drawn by architectural firm Wardle, include demolishing the rear of the existing building and internal walls, to allow for the work.

The design will also pay homage to the missing letters I and S in the Victoria House sign across the top of the facade.