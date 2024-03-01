Find property
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Motel
Buy ‘The Block’: Hotels and motels for sale
Big investors ready Byron Bay for next tourism wave
Byron Bay is benefiting from a lucrative cocktail of booming domestic travel and global investors hunting for unique destinations to place their capital.
Indian investors bolster regional hotel market
Indian property buyers are checking into country hotels and motels, bucking a broader slowdown to overtake domestic and Chinese investors in Australia’s regional accommodation sector. Insights from HTL Property have revealed a significant shift among regional accommodation …
