Buy ‘The Block’: Hotels and motels for sale

Could you buy your very own version of The Block? Picture: realcommercial.com.au/buy

Looking for your own motel renovation project after feeling inspired by this year’s contestants on The Block taking on the challenge of overhauling a rundown resort into luxury holiday homes?

Opportunities abound for savvy buyers with a wide array of hotels and motels currently for sale waiting for a new lease of life and a fresh vision.

Or if you prefer a new venture where the hard work has already been taken care of, there are many businesses simply awaiting a new owner to come along.

From historical buildings in Tasmania, to luxury offerings in Queensland, to a century old abode in Victoria, here are seven of the best listings on offer across the country.

Beachside resort up for grabs

Pacific Palms Resort

2 Lakeside Crescent, Elizabeth Beach, New South Wales

An entire resort of 27 holiday units at Pacific Palms Resort in New South Wales’ mid north coast could be yours for a cool circa $8 million.

Located a short stroll from Elizabeth Beach and about 150kms to the domestic airport, the resort includes a tennis court, gym, playground and pools.

Featuring a combination of one, two and three bedroom units, it is set on an 11,100sqm site.

Hospitality venture or terrace houses?

Portsea

54-62 Montpelier Retreat, Battery Point, Tasmania

Somewhat like The Block, this property presents an opportunity to continue running it as a hospitality venture, or return it to its former glory by creating five terrace homes.



Known as Portsea Place, the 11 self-contained apartment complex at 4-62 Montpelier Retreat, Battery Point, Tasmania is set in the heart of the inner-city village of Battery Point, in Hobart’s waterfront entertainment strip of Salamanca.

Built in the mid 19th century as a place of residence for workers in Hobart’s waterfront industries, Portsea offers 719sqm of floor space, ten car spaces all within a stone’s throw of the CBD.

The Expression of Interest campaign to buy Portsea Place closes September 12.

Picture perfect events venue

Kwila Lodge

5 Boomerang Road, Mudgeeraba, Queensland

A recent $2 million plus refurbishment has transformed this historic Queensland residence into a five-star event and accommodation, known as Kwila Lodge.

Located at 5 Boomerang Road, Mudgeeraba on a 16,200sqm landholding, the freehold property includes an original 1923 homestead and function room, as well as a commercial bar and kitchen, plus self-contained lodges.

It’s listing states the sale comes with “a guaranteed income stream by way of a signed 10-year lease with a highly reputable tenant.”

Other features include a picturesque bushland and manicured gardens surrounds, as well as a rural zoning with approval in place to operate as a tourist facility, in addition to development approvals to expand the accommodation.

The Expressions of Interest campaign to purchase Kwila Lodge closes this week.

Step back in time

Taralye Retreat

40 Olinda-Monbulk rd, Olinda, Victoria

With a listing stating this 100-year-old plus property is a “canvas for your love and a sanctuary for your soul,” the Taralye Retreat in Olinda offers heritage charm and potential.

It includes 10 bedrooms and five bathrooms, across 12,000sqm in Victoria’s Dandenong Ranges.

The property features a natural spring, and could be a wedding reception venue or art gallery studio.

It is listed for sale for $1,290,000.

Tudor charm within tourist hub

The Fox and Hounds Historic Hotel



6789 Arthur Highway, Port Arthur, Tasmania

A major refurbishment of this historic Tudor style, oceanfront hotel was completed last year and the freehold and business is for sale via an offers campaign in excess of $6.7 million.

The Fox and Hounds Historic Hotel is set on sprawling 6.46ha landholding, and includes 27 motel rooms, 11 apartments, staff quarters, a tavern, restaurant and drive-in bottle shop.

Positioned within a strong tourist precinct, the hotel is near the Port Arthur historic site, the Three Capes Track, as well as the Pennicott Wilderness Journeys.

Retro ready



The Shore Motel

5 Daranda Terrace, Milang

All the hard renovation work has been done at The Shore Motel Milang, which has reopened as a boutique, retro-style motel, 75km from Adelaide.

Listed for sale via an Expressions of Interest campaign for a new operator to purchase a long-term 25-year lease, the hotel features 12 rooms, as well as a three bedroom renovated guest residence.

Opportunities abound



The Polish Place

333 Main Western Road, Tamborine Mountain, Queensland

Set to go under the hammer next month, multiple income streams at this award-winning establishment are on offer.

The lifestyle, hospitality and tourist accommodation opportunity is being sold as a freehold property and spans two land titles.

After four decades of ownership, the owners are retiring, and the sale includes five self-contained mountain chalets, a restaurant/event space and a private three bedroom main residence.

Described in its listing as a “golden opportunity to purchase one of Tamborine Mountain’s finest real estate assets,” the property is located one hour from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.