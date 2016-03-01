Masters Commercial Property

Buy
Commercial property news about Masters
News
HomeCo ready for expansion after IPO
News
No Ikea or Aldi for Cairns’ former Masters store
The fate of the abandoned Masters Home Improvement warehouse in Portsmith has finally been revealed — and what is planned will come as a surprise.
News
Two former Masters sites snapped up within four weeks
Two former Masters hardware sites in Perth have been sold after just four weeks on the market.
News
Masters selloff continues as three NSW stores change hands
Three more former Masters sites have changed hands for a total of $70 million as properties once-controlled by retail giant Woolworths’ home improvement venture are seized by new owners.
News
Ex-Masters sites: Major player loads up on Bunnings stores
The acquisitive Charter Hall’s property funds empire has topped $20 billion with further growth in the offing as the company holds a $3 billion war chest back for its expansion.
News
Primewest grabs slice of Masters pie
Another high-profile backer has joined the consortium of wealthy families that bought the Masters business for a bargain $730 million from Woolworths and estranged partner, US hardware giant Lowe’s. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Bunnings moves quickly on Masters stores
Bunnings will leave seven of its stores to swoop on sites previously occupied by Masters, as the fallout from Masters’ failed home improvement division continues.
News
Woolworths to close Masters stores in December
Woolworths’ ill-fated foray into Australia’s home hardware market will come to an end on December 11, with the retail giant’s hardware stores to be sold and turned into large format retail hubs.
