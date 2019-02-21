No Ikea or Aldi for Cairns’ former Masters store

The Masters Home Improvement building in Cairns, taken just before it shut its doors for good. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE

The fate of the abandoned Masters Home Improvement warehouse in Portsmith has finally been revealed — and what is planned will come as a surprise.

The 27,200sqm site has sat vacant since the Woolworths-owned hardware chain shut down in 2016, triggering heavy speculation about its potential redevelopment.

New plans lodged with Cairns Regional Council show the complex at the corner of Kenny and Draper streets will not be home to an Ikea or an Aldi.

It has been short-listed by the Department of Human Services to be converted into a 6087sqm mega-office housing the city’s Centrelink, Medicare and child support services.

Furniture store Amart is planning to move into a 4138sqm slice of the building, while a tiny 50sq m space has been set aside for a cafe.

The proposed Department of Human Services tenancy includes:

■ Large office floor plate of 6,087sq m gross floor area at ground level, plus existing mezzanine of 299sq m

■ Customer service centre to Draper St frontage

■ Extensive open plan back-of-house administration area with associated meeting and conference rooms

■ Secure reception area, mail room, IT and store room

■ Dedicated staff rest areas, including screened outdoor area overlooking the car park

■ Various staff amenities including end-of trip areas and staff lockers

■ New double height feature entry statement with landscape elements at entry plaza

■ Expansive infill glazing to the Draper St frontage

■ Improvements to carparking, with repositioned accessible parking and dedicated pedestrian spine to Draper St

■ Additional 12 undercover secure car parks (including 1 accessible space)

■ New feature roof infill section with skylights for day-lighting above the former garden centre

■ Additional roof plant and services

The council is yet to decide on the proposal.

It is understood the Department of Human Services is in the final stages of committing to the project.

This article from the Cairns Post originally appeared as “Vacant Masters site’s future redevelopment revealed”.