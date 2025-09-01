Find property
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Lendlease
Leasing
AFL weighs headquarters switch as site to be redeveloped
Buying & Selling
Lendlease secures Japanese giant for Melbourne tower and sells Sydney office for $360m
The property giant has pulled off a rare double victory, landing Japanese investors for a Melbourne project while offloading a premium Sydney office building.
Buying & Selling
Lendlease to carve up $3bn mall portfolio amid market bounce
The company will wind up its flagship local fund as investors demand their cash back.
Market Insights
Lendlease looks to better returns as home projects fire
The developer may have lost its way but its chairman says it can fight back as more big projects in its home market hit their straps. And that’s good news for shareholders if he’s right.
Market Insights
Lendlease to face off against disgruntled super fund giants over control of $2bn property pool
Lendlease in days faces a crucial vote as dissident super funds seek to oust the company from managing its $2bn flagship property fund in favour of rival Mirvac.
News
Mirvac hits delay in battle for Lendlease’s $10bn funds empire
A dramatic showdown over control of Lendlease’s $2bn property empire remains unresolved after super funds effectively boycotted a crucial vote to oust the manager.
News
Lendlease puts stake in $1bn Victoria Cross tower on the block
The developer is aiming to capitalise on the appeal of the new metro station precinct to technology companies and groups shifting from Sydney’s north shore.
