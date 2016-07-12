NAB signs 10-year Investa lease in Brisbane CBD

NAB will move its Queensland headquarters to 259 Queen St.

NAB will shift its Queensland headquarters and 650 employees to Brisbane’s Golden Triangle after leasing 8000sqm of space from the Investa Commercial Property Fund.

The bank has signed a 10-year lease for five floors at 259 Queen St in the city’s CBD and will rename the building ‘NAB Place’.

The 16-level office complex will undergo a $6 million refurbishment of the lobby, cafe, concierge and lifts and will be integrated with the adjacent heritage-listed General Post Office by a glass canopy and a new foyer and mezzanine level.

The move is a significant reduction in footprint from the 11 smaller floors the bank currently leases at 100 Creek St.

NAB employees are expected to move into 259 Queen St by mid-2017.

NAB Group Executive, Enterprise Services and Transformation, Renée Roberts says the refurbishment will bring the building into line with other modern office complexes.