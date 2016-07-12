Real commercial

NAB signs 10-year Investa lease in Brisbane CBD

Adrian Ballantyne | 12 JULY 2016
NAB will move its Queensland headquarters to 259 Queen St.
NAB will shift its Queensland headquarters and 650 employees to Brisbane’s Golden Triangle after leasing 8000sqm of space from the Investa Commercial Property Fund.

The bank has signed a 10-year lease for five floors at 259 Queen St in the city’s CBD and will rename the building ‘NAB Place’.

The 16-level office complex will undergo a $6 million refurbishment of the lobby, cafe, concierge and lifts and will be integrated with the adjacent heritage-listed General Post Office by a glass canopy and a new foyer and mezzanine level.

Golden Triangle: Brisbane’s former ANZ Centre to fetch up to $150 million

The move is a significant reduction in footprint from the 11 smaller floors the bank currently leases at 100 Creek St.

NAB employees are expected to move into 259 Queen St by mid-2017.

An artist's impression of the new entry to NAB Place.

NAB Group Executive, Enterprise Services and Transformation, Renée Roberts says the refurbishment will bring the building into line with other modern office complexes.

“To support flexible working and active travel to work, end-of-trip facilities such as bicycle parking, lockers and change rooms will be updated as part of the major refit,” Roberts says.

”We’ll also be fitting NAB Place with energy efficient lighting, reducing water consumption by 50% and continuing to reduce our energy and paper use.”

Investa Group Executive, Michael Cook, says Investa worked with NAB to “identify their key priorities and deliver a solution that would align with their workplace strategy, now and into the future”.

