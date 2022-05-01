Buy
large format retail
News
Bunnings and Amart in Hoppers Crossing sold together for $99.6m
News
Buyers circling Good Guys Hobart asset
The Moonah home of The Good Guys has attracted strong buyer inquiry ahead of its multimillion dollar sale this month.
News
No place like home: $300m Helensvale centre in play
An Asian investor linked to Shayher is looking to buy the Homeworld Helensvale complex on Queensland’s Gold Coast for close to $300m in one of the biggest deals in the hot large format sector.
News
Gold Coast family secures Burleigh Home + Life retail hub in $72.5m deal
A private Gold Coast family has fended off competition from national investors to snare a major large format retail property at Burleigh Heads for $72.5m.
News
One of Australia’s largest homemaker centres is up for sale
One of Australia’s biggest homemaker centres is up for sale, with its huge landholding and future as both a retail and industrial hub expected to be a strong drawcard.
