Major retailers to anchor new Fountain Gate Central

A new circa-$50m retail centre featuring shops including Grill’d, Supercheap Auto, Rebel Sport, BCF and Macpac is coming to Melbourne’s outer south east.

The 14,300sq m development named Fountain Gate Central will repurpose and expand a former Bunnings at 64-86 Narre Warren North Rd, Narre Warren.

Located opposite Westfield Fountain Gate, the centre will also be home to the Grill’d restaurant with a drive-through, a gym, allied-health services and a 425-space car park with four electric vehicle charging bays.

Mainbrace Constructions and real estate investment trust BWP Trust turned the first sod on the project last week.

Construction is expected to wrap up in 2026’s third quarter with a grand opening planned ahead of that year’s Christmas trade period.

One of Australia’s largest retailers, Super Retail Group, will lease three-quarters of the on-site space with its Supercheap Auto, Rebel Sport, BCF and Macpac outlets.

The centre’s design by architecture practice Hames Sharley combines environmental sustainability with the requirements of a commercial building.

In addition to retaining much of the existing ex-Bunnings’ structure to reduce demolition waste, other initiatives will include 100 per cent electric operation, recycled materials incorporated into the build, rainwater-harvesting to supply all toilets and drought-tolerant landscaping with native Australian plants.

Guests from the City of Casey attended the sod-turning including mayor Stefan Koomen who said the council was proud to support the project.

In 2023, Mainbrace Constructions and BWP Trust joined forces to redevelop a former Bunnings Warehouse into a large-format retail centre in Hervey Bay, Queensland.

Both Mainbrace managing director Rob Doust and BWP Trust’s national development manager Ben Evans said the companies were delighted to be working together once again.

“BWP is excited to be kicking off another project with Mainbrace as our delivery partner, Super Retail Group as our anchor tenant and Grill’d Healthy Burgers as an F-and-B (food and beverage) offering,” Mr Evans said.

“We look forward to announcing additional tenants over the coming months.”

Retail Projex’s Steven Thuaux is managing inquiries on the remaining leasing opportunities within the future centre.

