Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Commercial Property Innovation
Commercial Property Innovation
News
Apple closes in on Apple Park opening
Inspiration & Style
When your office is in the ‘zones’
Offices used to be such simple places: some desks and chairs, a couple of partitions, a kitchenette and a couple of bathrooms and you were good to go.
Inspiration & Style
What’s lighting our shopping centres?
Illuminating a shopping centre in 2017 is a far cry from the old days of screwing in some bulbs and going to town with a few thousand cheap and nasty fluorescent tubes.
Inspiration & Style
Giant Rubik’s Cube at home amongst vines
Confused about why this Rubik’s Cube-shaped building is being built smack bang in the middle of a winery?
Inspiration & Style
Reinventing the humble shipping container
You might see a utilitarian metal box, but Anatoly Mezhov and Irene Polo see a blank canvas ready to be transformed into a restaurant, a very unique office space, or even a portable hotel room.
Inspiration & Style
Brisbane timber tower to be Australia’s tallest
A 10-storey office tower to be built predominantly from wood in Brisbane is set to become the tallest engineered timber building in Australia.
Inspiration & Style
6 work perks changing our workplaces forever
If flexible work hours and entertainment zones are becoming a little old hat, here are some of the latest work perks taking the corporate world by storm.
Inspiration & Style
3D printing the next weapon in office design
Imagine being able to offer your new staff a chair and workspace that have been 3D printed to match their exact physique and requirements. It’s an idea that could soon be a very real possibility.
News
Mirvac tech park gets nod from NSW government
Plans to build a $1 billion commercial precinct on the fringe of the Sydney CBD have moved a step closer with the NSW government recommending the developer’s proposal for the Australian Technology Park. This article originally appeared on theaustralian.com.au/property.
News
Meet your new receptionist: a robot
Is this the end of office receptionists as we know them?
30 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 3
Prev
1
2
3
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.