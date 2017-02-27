Giant Rubik’s Cube at home amongst vines

“The idea to build the d’Arenberg Cube came to me over 10 years ago and I’ve been refining the plans ever since,” Osborne says.

“I’ve always considered winemaking to be a puzzle that needs to be put together, a complex combination of geographical elements like soil and geology, viticulture, blending and balance.

“This building is yet another puzzle to solve. The external patterns join together for a seamless solution and, ideally, all elements of wine should do the same. The names of our wines are also a puzzle to work out.”

Designed by Nic Salvati at ADS Architects, the d’Arenberg Cube overlooks the site’s existing 19th century homestead, as well as the surrounding vines and the Willunga hills.

As part of the design, the top two floors are placed askew, another ‘fallen’ block is situated in the nearby car park and the building features what d’Arenberg is describing as a “folding origami entrance.