Glebe
Hot auction as Glebe’s Iku Wholefood store smashes reserve
Home of popular Glebe wholefood store expecting strong interest
Commercial investors and owner occupiers are set to jump at the chance to own a rare Glebe shop front home to a popular health food store.
Vacant Glebe restaurant a character-filled opportunity
Savvy buyers looking to cook up a storm in the inner west have the chance to snap up a character-filled vacant restaurant with the potential to convert it into a home.
Could Glebe’s Roxbury become student accommodation?
It appears last drinks have been served at the former Roxbury Hotel in Glebe, which has sold for $5.55 million.
Rundown Roxbury a pub renovator’s $6m delight
If you have ever dreamt of becoming a publican then this could be your chance, with former pub The Roxbury in Glebe hitting the market with a guide of $5.95 million.
Hotel operators eye Sydney Scientology headquarters
Hotel operators and student accommodation groups are among those already vying for the Church of Scientology’s Sydney headquarters, just days after it hit the market.
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.